Genting's former finance vice president gets S$50,000 penalty for insider trading

SINGAPORE: A former senior executive of Genting Singapore has been slapped with a civil penalty of S$50,000 for committing insider trading.

The integrated resort's former vice president of finance Kunya Tagi had on two days in April 2015 sold 175,000 Genting shares while in possession of "non-public price-sensitive information" concerning the company's financial results.

Advertisement

Then on May 14, 2015, Genting announced its financial losses for the quarter ending Mar 31 that year. Following the announcement, the company's shares closed 5.9 per cent lower at S$0.955 on the next trading day.

The sale of the shares enabled Ms Tagi to avoid a loss of S$13,625, the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said a joint statement.

Following a joint investigation by CAD and MAS, Ms Tagi admitted to contravening the insider trading provision under the Securities and Futures Act (SFA). She has paid MAS a civil penalty of S$50,000 without court action.

The authorities said in the statement that the civil penalty action is not a criminal action and does not attract criminal sanctions. The regime, which became operational at the beginning of 2004, is designed to provide a nuanced approach to "combat market misconduct".

Advertisement

Advertisement

A civil penalty may be up to three times the amount of the profit gained or loss that had been avoided by the person as a result of the contravention. It is subject to a minimum of S$50,000 for individual offenders.

