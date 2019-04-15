Getai performer who shouted gang-related slogans at Yishun show to be charged

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man who shouted gang-related slogans at a performance in Yishun last year will be charged in court on Tuesday (Apr 16), police said in a news release on Monday.

The man was performing as a getai singer at a Hungry Ghost Festival event on Sep 7, 2018. Police said it received a report on an online video on Sep 10 at about 10pm, about a man shouting gang-related slogans at a dinner event.

The event was held at a car park in Yishun, according to the release.

A video uploaded on Facebook showed a man singing on stage and shouting what is thought to the name of a secret society based in Singapore and Malaysia.

The man was identified in media reports as a getai singer with the stage name Weizong.



He will be charged in court with using threatening words which were likely to cause alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act.

If found guilty, he could face a fine of up to S$5,000.

The police said it takes a "very stern view of anyone threatening the public peace, and will spare no effort to ensure that offenders are brought to justice and face the full brunt of the law".

