Getax Ocean Trades fined S$80,000 for corruption involving Nauru official

SINGAPORE: Singapore-incorporated Getax Ocean Trades (Getax Ocean) was on Thursday (Jun 28) fined S$80,000 for corruption, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

The company had been charged on Jul 28, 2016 with corruptly giving US$19,918.11 (about S$27,260) to Ryke Solomon, a Member of Parliament of the Republic of Nauru.

This was meant as an inducement to advance the business interests of Getax Australia - of which Getax Ocean acts as the logistics arm - with the Republic of Nauru, said the CPIB.

At the time, Getax Australia's core business was the export of phosphates from Togo and Nauru and the import of those to India.

Getax Ocean chartered and arranged vessels for the phosphate shipments.

"Investigations by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau revealed that on Feb 18, 2010, a director at Getax Australia had directed a manager at Getax Ocean to transfer US$20,000 from a Citibank account to the personal bank account of one Ryke Solomon, of which US$81.89 was deducted as bank charges," said the CPIB.

The Citibank account belonged to an agent of Getax Ocean, it added.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption," said the CPIB, adding that it takes a "serious view of any corrupt practices, and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts".

