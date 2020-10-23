Teen suspected of motorcycle theft in Geylang Road back lane arrested

SINGAPORE: A teenager has been arrested after a motorcycle parked in Geylang went missing earlier this week, said police on Friday (Oct 23).

The authorities said that at about 4am on Tuesday, a man reported that his bike had gone missing. The motorcycle had been parked in a back lane along Geylang Road and the man had left the ignition key with it, said police.



Officers from the Bedok Police Division identified the 17-year-old suspect through investigations and with the help of images from police and CCTV cameras. The suspect was arrested on Thursday.



He will be charged in court on Saturday with theft of motor vehicle. If found guilty, he may be jailed for up to seven years and fined.



The Singapore Police Force advised motorcycle owners to "remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended" and to "not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box".



It also recommended these other crime prevention measures: Park the motorcycle in well-lit areas, install an anti-theft alarm, and use a canvas to cover the motorcycle and secure both ends.

Motorcyclists may also want to use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard, the police added.

