34-year-old woman found dead at Geylang hotel

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old woman was found dead at Golden Dragon Hotel in Geylang on Sunday night (Dec 30).



Police said they received a request for assistance at 61 Westerhout Road at 10.45pm. The woman, who had been found lying motionless in a room, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.



The victim is understood have been found with injuries on the neck area.

A 29-year-old suspect was apprehended within 14 hours of the report.

The victim was an Indonesian work permit holder, while the man is from Bangladesh. Police said the two of them were acquainted.



The suspect will be charged in court for murder on Jan 2.



Police investigations are ongoing.