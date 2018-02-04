Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre to move from Paya Lebar Road to Cassia Crescent

SINGAPORE: The Geylang Neighbourhood Police Centre will be relocated from its current location at 132, Paya Lebar Road to Blk 42, Cassia Crescent near Guillemard Road.



The new building is expected to be operational by mid-2019, police said on Sunday (Feb 4) in a news release.



The Geylang NPC has been at its current site since 2000. The relocation will enable the Singapore Police Force to better serve the needs of the population as Paya Lebar Central is redeveloped, police said.



Geylang NPC's Superintendent Kwok Jiann Yrong said it is a "significant move" as it will ensure that the police will be "able to meet the growing demand from the future changes in terrain and population profiles".



"At the same time, this move will allow us to continue to provide swift and efficient police response to the community that we serve," Supt Kwok added.

Member of Parliament for MacPherson SMC Tin Pei Ling (first from left), Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan (third from left) and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin (fourth from left) at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Geylang NPC. (Photo: SPF)

Advertisement