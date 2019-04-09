10 men arrested for rioting along Geylang Road

SINGAPORE: Ten men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of rioting along Geylang Road, the police said on Monday (Apr 8).

The men, aged between 18 and 34, were allegedly involved in a brawl at around 3am last Thursday.

After investigating, police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Bedok Police Division established the identities of the men and arrested them on Friday and Saturday.

A video circulating on social media of the brawl showed a group of people shoving and shouting at each other along Geylang Road.

If convicted of rioting, the men face up to seven years’ jail and caning, the police said.

“The police are committed to keep Singapore safe, and we will spare no effort to ensure that offenders are brought to justice and face the full brunt of the law,” they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.