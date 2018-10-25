Man arrested after woman drugged, has valuables stolen

SINGAPORE: The police have arrested a 55-year-old man after a woman was drugged and had her valuables stolen.



The police said they received a report of a theft at a hotel along Geylang Road on Wednesday (Oct 24) at around 1.45am.



Advertisement

Preliminary investigations revealed that a woman was "believed to have been drugged by an unknown man, before her valuables were subsequently stolen", said the police.

Officers subsequently established the man's identity and arrested him that day at Sultan Plaza.

Cash, jewellery and multiple mobile phones were also seized.

The man is believed to be involved in other similar cases reported between Oct 17 and Oct 24, according to the police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will be charged on Friday for causing hurt by means of poison and theft in dwelling.

Anyone found guilty of causing hurt by means of poison could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Anyone found guilty of committing a theft in dwelling could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.