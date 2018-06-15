Man found dead after fight reported at Geylang Road; 1 arrested for his alleged murder

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was found dead after a fight was reported along Geylang Road on Friday morning (Jun 15).

The police have classified the incident as a murder and a 30-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the case.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to a fight at 218 Geylang Road at about 7.50am.

The victim was found lying motionless and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that he had visible head injuries.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday.

