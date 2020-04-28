Man arrested for breaking into temple, stealing statues

SINGAPORE: A man suspected of breaking into a temple along Geylang Road and stealing statues has been arrested, the Singapore Police Force said on Tuesday (Apr 28).

Nine statues were reported missing, it said in a news release.

The police said they were alerted to the case at about 2pm on Monday. The man's identity was established with the aid of images from closed-circuit television and police cameras, and he was arrested later that day.

The 37-year-old man will be charged in court on Wednesday. If convicted of housebreaking, he may be imprisoned for up to 10 years and fined.

The police also reminded property owners to prevent crime by securing doors, windows and other openings when leaving premises unattended and to refrain from keeping large sums of cash within the property.