Geylang Serai Hari Raya Bazaar to be held online on new digital platform due to COVID-19 outbreak

SINGAPORE: The annual Geylang Serai Hari Raya Bazaar will continue to be held online this year, said the People's Association (PA) on Wednesday (Jan 13).

"In view of the evolving COVID-19 situation, physical bazaars and trade fairs, which traditionally attract large crowds, will not resume," said PA in a media release, adding that for residents' safety and wellbeing, the Geylang Serai bazaar will continue to be held online and on a new digital platform.

The bazaar will take place from Apr 9 to May 13, and will be a "celebration of the Malay/Muslim culture and heritage, with varied food and lifestyle experiences for Singaporeans from all walks of life to enjoy", the association said.



"Similar to last year, the online experience will enable many residents to learn new skills and enjoy new opportunities to expand and grow their businesses on an online platform."



The popular bazaar was deferred last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw vendors moving online to sell their goods.

"SHOPPER-FRIENDLY ONLINE PLATFORM"



The bazaar will be a collaboration between Wisma Geylang Serai and the Singapore Malay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SMCCI).

"As the authority and representative of the Malay businesses in Singapore, the SMCCI is well-placed to garner the support of the traditional bazaar vendors and create a platform for them to sell their Hari Raya wares and food products during this festive period.

"We hope to set up a shopper-friendly online platform that facilitates various payment modes and timely delivery of purchases," said PA.

PA will also work with stakeholders, corporate and community partners, as well as individuals to curate a variety of online programmes and fringe activities to engage residents, with COVID-19 safe management measures in place.



Planned programmes include music, comedy, baking, cooking and exercise videos, which will be premiered daily across all of Wisma Geylang Serai's social media platforms.

There will also be special "live" features such as the E-Buka Puasa (Break Fast Together) Show and the Hari Raya Show, said PA.

Those looking forward to the Hari Raya Light-Up, an annual highlight featuring the street lighting and decorations along Geylang Road and Sims Avenue during the month of Ramadan, can watch the launch show streamed on social media.

"In conjunction with the Geylang Serai Hari Raya Bazaar, the Hari Raya Light-Up is a great platform to soak in the Malay community's colourful heritage, culture and lifestyle, which are an integral part of Singapore's multicultural identity," said PA.



The Hari Raya Light-Up will be held from Apr 9 to May 23.

There will also be fringe activities such as a Hari Raya song writing competition, where composers can showcase new Raya songs. The winning song will be used as the theme song for all of Wisma Geylang Serai's Hari Raya programmes for the year. An open call will be launched by March.



Other activities include a Home Light-Up Competition where the public can decorate their homes with festive lights and share them on social media.

There will also be a TikTok campaign to celebrate the occasion on Wisma Geylang Serai's TikTok page.



