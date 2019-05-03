Ghim Moh durian sellers convicted of under-declaring income to evade tax

SINGAPORE: Two durian sellers who are brothers were convicted on Friday (May 3) of income tax invasion, after under-declaring their trading income by about S$708,000 for six years.

Shui Poh Sing, 60, and Shui Poh Chung, 57, each pleaded guilty to two income tax charges involving a total of S$45,933 in taxes undercharged.

Four other charges were taken into consideration in sentencing.

The elder brother is managing partner of Seng Chung Trading. The siblings run the popular Ah Seng Durian stall at Ghim Moh.



Investigations revealed that the undeclared income earned from the sale of durians was used to finance the mortgage payments for the brothers’ respective properties in Malaysia, said the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS).



The elder brother also pleaded guilty to one charge of failing to register for GST when the revenue of his minimart business, Shanghai Moh Lee Seng, crossed the S$1 million threshold for GST registration in 2016.

This resulted in S$87,314 in taxes undercharged, said IRAS.

The younger Shui was on Friday fined S$10,000 and ordered to pay a penalty of S$46,303, which is two times the amount of taxes undercharged.

His brother will be sentenced on May 7.