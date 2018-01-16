Time to bounce! Giant inflatables park Art-Zoo returns to i Light Marina Bay for second year

SINGAPORE: Come March, the Marina Bay floating platform will be transformed into a "zoo" of giant inflatable animals for the second year running.

Ahead of that, a six-storey-tall inflatable gorilla rose at Marina Bay on Tuesday (Jan 16), the first of Art-Zoo Inflatable Park's new line-up of characters.

Standing at 16.5 metres, the giant ape took 10 minutes to inflate, and is the first of several characters that will pop up around Singapore to promote the event.

The Singapore-founded inflatable playground – billed as the largest of its kind – is in its second year and is themed around colours.

The inflatable park is part of i Light Marina Bay, which will also feature 20 sustainable light art installations on around the waterfront.

Last year's edition of Art-Zoo featured 11 larger-than-life inflatable and interactive art installations, including a giraffe maze, a giant spider to climb and a whale visitors could explore the inside of.





The inflatable zoo ventured out of Singapore for the first time last month, taking its act to Kaohsiung, Taiwan.





The 2018 edition of Art-Zoo Inflatable Park will be open at The Float @ Marina Bay between Mar 9 and Apr 1 from 5pm to 11pm on weekdays, and 2pm to 11pm on weekends and school holidays.

