Police, MSF investigating video of kneeling girl being slapped

SINGAPORE: A video circulating online showing a young girl being slapped while kneeling has both sparked outrage online and gained the attention of authorities.

Both the police and the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) are looking into the matter, said the ministry on Friday (Nov 9).

The video, which was posted by citizen journalism site STOMP on Wednesday, shows a young girl kneeling next to a white car in the car park of an IKEA outlet in Tampines.

A man points his finger at her and shouts as another woman watches. He then forcefully slaps the girl across her face, causing her to nearly lose her balance from the impact of the blow.

"This is the last time!" he can be heard shouting in the video.

The man then walks away while the girl remains kneeling. He then turns back and shouts at her again: "Kneel down properly!"

IKEA confirmed to Channel NewsAsia that the video was filmed at one of its car parks. The furniture retailer said it has reported the incident to the police.

"We will render any assistance (the police) need in their investigation," said an IKEA spokesperson.

