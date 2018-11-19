MSF says has taken 'appropriate steps' to ensure safety of girl slapped in car park

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) on Monday (Nov 19) said it had taken "the appropriate steps" to ensure the safety of a child who was filmed being slapped in a car park.

The video, which showed a girl kneeling in the car park of an IKEA outlet in Tampines and being slapped across the face, sparked outrage when it started circulating online earlier in the month.



The ministry had said on Nov 9 that both it and the police were looking into the matter.

An MSF spokesperson said the ministry was assisting the police with ongoing investigations.

"MSF has taken the appropriate steps to ensure the safety of the child," said the spokesperson. "The case has also been referred to a child protection specialist centre to ensure the child’s well-being."

The authorities can intervene in suspected cases of abuse or neglect under the Children and Young Persons Act. "MSF co-ordinates the professionals involved in the child abuse investigation. MSF organises case conferences for discussions and knowledge sharing to make informed decisions on cases," the ministry said on its website.

IKEA earlier confirmed to Channel NewsAsia that the video was filmed at one of its car parks and said it reported the incident to the police.

