SINGAPORE: Two 11-year-old girls have gone missing since Monday (Sep 30) morning, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in an appeal for information on Twitter.

The girls were last seen at Seletar Mall at 7am, police added in the tweet.

Both girls were "wearing white top with green checkered skirt".

#sgpoliceappeal Two 11-years-old girls went missing since 30/09/2019 at 0700hrs. Last seen at Seletar Mall, both wearing white top with green checkered skirt. If found, please call 999. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/14emXhgvHx — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) September 30, 2019





Police have asked for anyone with information to call 999.