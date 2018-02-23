Gleneagles Hospital staff help rescue motorcyclist injured in accident

SINGAPORE: A group of nurses and an off-duty doctor from Gleneagles Hospital helped rescue a motorcyclist who was injured in a road traffic accident on Friday morning (Feb 23).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, was travelling behind a car, when the car suddenly stopped.

Unable to stop in time, the motorcyclist crashed into the car and was thrown from his motorbike, which ended up in front of an SBS Transit bus.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the hospital's accident and emergency department staff was alerted to the accident at about 8.20am, and immediately dispatched two nurses to the scene. A nurse manager and an off-duty doctor subsequently joined them.

The four assessed and stabilised the motorcyclist's condition, before moving him to the side of the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force - which was alerted to the incident at Napier Road at about 8.30am - then took over and took the man to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The man was conscious when taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gleneagles Hospital praised the "quick thinking and selflessness" of the four staff members who went to the aid of the motorcyclist.

"Our patients' well-being has always been our primary concern at Gleneagles Hospital," said Ms Grace Chung, Chief Operating Officer, Gleneagles Hospital. "We are extremely proud of our staff who put that belief into action this morning."

"Their quick thinking and selflessness in attending to the casualty beyond their official area of work truly reflects the level of care we deliver at the hospital."

Photos of the incident show an overturned motorbike lying in front of an SBS Transit bus, with debris and what appears to be oil surrounding it.

A man with a helmet can be seen lying a short distance from the motorbike on his side, clutching his shoulder.

Gleneagles Hospital staff assisting an injured man after an accident along Napier Road. (Photo: Anthony Lim)

The accident was believed to have involved a car and a motorcycle. (Photo: Anthony Lim)

Mr Anthony Lim, head of international marketing for Parkway Hospitals Singapore, told Channel NewsAsia that he was driving to the hospital for a meeting when he came across the scene.

"Upon reaching the hospital there was a huge traffic jam," the 48-year-old said, adding that he saw a man lying on the road with a motorbike next to him, in front of an SBS Transit bus.

"He was on the road in the centre of the road ... a car (was) next to him and a bus (was) next to him," he said. "The whole thing (scene) was occupying about three lanes."

Mr Lim said he alerted Gleneagles Hospital staff and also helped staff members assist the rider.

"We carried him to the side of the kerb. I helped them (staff) carry the patient to the side while waiting for the ambulance to come."

The police said they were alerted to accident at about 8.30am and that investigations are ongoing.