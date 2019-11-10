Go-Ahead investigating after bus crashes into road divider at Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE: Transport operator Go-Ahead said it was carrying out an "urgent investigation" after one of its buses crashed into a road divider at Pasir Ris on Sunday morning (Nov 10).

Replying to CNA's queries, Go-Ahead said everyone on board alighted safely from the vehicle after the incident, which happened along Pasir Ris Drive 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are currently working to establish the cause," said the spokesperson.



Police said it was alerted to the incident at around 7.30am. No injuries were reported and police investigations are ongoing.

The accident happened along Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Nov 10, 2019. (Photo: Facebook/Singapore Road Accident)

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call for assistance at about 8.10am near Pasir Ris West Plaza.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos of the incident on social media show the green bus perpendicular to the road divider, with part of the fence broken.

In one photo, an elderly woman is seen being helped onto a wheelchair near the bus.