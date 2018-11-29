Go-Jek revs into Singapore market with launch of beta app

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Go-Jek launched the beta version of its app in Singapore on Thursday (Nov 29), kicking off the roll-out of its services across the island.



During this beta phase, Go-Jek said access to the app will be granted in batches to balance ride demand and service capabilities.

Advertisement

At the initial stage, the app will be made available only in limited areas in Singapore. It can be downloaded from iOS and Android app stores in Singapore from Thursday.



The company said the beta app marks the start of a "gradual roll-out of Go-Jek's ride-hailing services across the island as more drive-partners are onboarded over time to feed consumer demand".



Go-Jek added that the launch of the app also kickstarts its strategic partnership with DBS Bank.

DBS and POSB customers in Singapore will be prioritised on the waitlist, and receive a S$5 voucher credit for each of their first two rides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Go-Jek president Andre Soelistyo said: "It is with great pride that we begin the roll-out of our services in Singapore. Consumers throughout the country have told us that they want more choice in this sector and with the launch of our beta app, their wait is coming to an end.

"We are launching in beta for now, while we fine tune our service to make sure it meets the high standards expected by Singaporeans. As such, we are asking all users, whether drivers or passengers, to provide us with ongoing feedback as we work towards creating the best possible service for the country."