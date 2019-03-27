Go-Jek unveils benefits programme for drivers with fuel rebates, medical leave insurance

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Go-Jek launched a benefits programme for its drivers in Singapore on Wednesday (Mar 27), offering fuel rebates and prolonged medical leave insurance.

The programme, called GoalBetter, will be launched in a pilot phase to selected drivers on Apr 1, and rolled out to all eligible drivers from June.

Under the programme, Go-Jek drivers will get a 20 per cent discount on fuel purchases at Esso service stations in Singapore. Drivers who accumulate higher incentive points with Go-Jek will receive additional rebates of up to 10 per cent, capped at S$400 a week. Those who use their DBS or POSB debit cards to pay will also get an additional S$7.50 weekly rebate if they spend at least S$180 a week.

Go-Jek has also partnered with Singapore-based insurance technology firm Gigacover and telehealth start-up Doctor Anywhere to provide drivers with insurance coverage and video medical consultations.

Drivers will have to pay a subsidised monthly rate of S$22.40 to S$130.80 – depending on their age – for a standard earnings protection coverage of S$80 a day. The scheme will also cover drivers for medical leave of up to 21 days and hospitalisation leave of up to 84 days.

Drivers will also receive corporate access to Doctor Anywhere’s platform, with subscription fees paid for by Go-Jek. They will get a discounted rate for each video medical consultation, where they can be diagnosed and treated for common illnesses, prescribed medication, issued medical certificates and get referrals to specialists.

As part of GoalBetter, drivers will be able to make unlimited real-time withdrawals of their earnings from their Go-Jek wallets, with no minimum requirement. Go-Jek said this will give its drivers more flexibility in getting and spending their money.

Drivers will also receive a reward of S$10 – double the previous amount of S$5 – for returning lost items to passengers.

Mr Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Go-Jek Singapore, said that while the number of Go-Jek drivers has been “growing steadily”, efforts like GoalBetter will help attract more drivers to join the company.

“There are many reasons for becoming a driver. Whatever our driver-partners’ reasons are, we are committed to supporting them in achieving their goals,” said Mr Lien. “This means providing earnings stability, a fantastic work environment and unwavering support to help them get closer to their goals.

“The business of (private-hire rides) will definitely continue to grow … as people seek the service that we offer, that is on-demand, saves you the hassle of driving, parking and you can be more productive during the journey,” he added.

Mr Anthony Tay, who has been driving with Go-Jek since its launch in Singapore, told Channel NewsAsia that for him, the fuel rebate is the best part of the new benefits programme.

The 67-year-old, who drives a diesel-powered car, said the rebates could save full-time drivers up to S$100 a week.

“That’s more than S$300 of savings a month and we can use it for other expenses,” he added.