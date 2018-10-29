Go-Jek launches pre-registration portal for drivers in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Indonesian ride-hailing firm Go-Jek launched a portal on Monday (Oct 29) for drivers in Singapore to pre-register to use its platform.

Drivers who sign up will have the opportunity to be among its “first driver-partners” in Singapore, the company said in a statement.



“Over the coming weeks, interested drivers who provide their contact details will receive notifications from GOJEK with details and next steps on how to apply to join GOJEK’s Singapore platform when the company launches."

The portal is the only official online channel for pre-registration, the company added.



The announcement comes after Go-Jek launched its services in Vietnam's capital of Hanoi in September under the brand Go-Viet, as part of its US$500 million international expansion.

There has been a "huge amount of driver interest" in Singapore, the company said, adding that it plans to build "strong, engaging relationships" with the local driver community.



Launched in 2011 in Jakarta, Go-Jek - a play on the local word for motorbike taxis - has evolved from a ride-hailing service to a one-stop app through which its customers can make online payments and order everything from food, groceries to massages.

Go-Jek was last estimated to have a valuation of about US$5 billion when Google, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and others came in as investors in its US$1.5 billion funding earlier this year.



Both Go-Jek, and its Singapore-based competitor Grab, are raising billions of dollars and investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the race to gain dominance in Southeast Asia.



Earlier this month, Microsoft Corp announced that it was investing in Grab as part of a partnership that the two companies said will allow them to collaborate on technology projects, including big data and artificial intelligence.

