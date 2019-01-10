Go-Jek opens up service to all Singapore consumers

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing app Go-Jek announced on Thursday (Jan 10) that its services are now available to all consumers across Singapore as part of "an enhancement of its beta phase."

On Jan 2, it had made its services available to all DBS/POSB customers islandwide, while its first Singapore launch on Jan 29 covered "half of Singapore", including the Central Business District, Jurong East, Changi, Punggol, Ang Mo Kio and Sentosa.



First-time riders will receive two S$5 vouchers which they can use for two rides within two weeks of signing up, the company added.



"ENHANCED BETA PHASE"



"During this enhanced beta phase, Go-Jek seeks to further fine-tune its app and user experience based on feedback received from the increased number of driver-partners and riders who will use Go-Jek across the island."



Owing to feedback from riders and drivers, Go-Jek said it has enhanced its routing system for more accurate and quicker routes, and to improve riders' waiting time.



A heatmap showing areas with higher demand has been added to help drivers pick up more riders and complete more trips.

Based on requests from drivers to take breaks in between trips, drivers can now stop new trip requests before they complete their current trip.

Go-Jek president Andre Soelistyo said that it is committed to "bringing choice back to the ride-hailing market in Singapore", adding that it is ensuring that it "meets Singapore’s needs and will stand the test of time" through the gradual roll-out.



Its entry into Singapore seeks to challenge Grab's dominance on the island after the latter acquired Uber's Southeast Asian business in March last year.



Singapore's competition watchdog has fined Grab and Uber a total of S$13 million over their merger, saying that the deal has led to the substantial eroding of competition in the ride-hailing market.



Go-Jek is one of Southeast Asia's unicorn startups and counts Google, Tencent and Temasek as its investors. Unicorns are startups that have a valuation of at least US$1 billion, and Go-Jek was last valued at US$5 billion.

Its main competitor Grab is reportedly valued at US$10 billion.