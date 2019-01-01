Go-Jek to go full swing in Singapore from Jan 2

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Go-Jek is set to extend its services to "the whole of Singapore" from Wednesday (Jan 2).

In an email on Tuesday, the company said: “Following our successful limited service area rollout, GOJEK is excited to announce that we will extend our ride-hailing services to the whole of Singapore with effect from Jan 2, 2019."

Advertisement

This means users will be able to go on Go-Jek rides anywhere in Singapore, it added.

"Our island-wide rollout is part of our continued beta phase, during which DBS/POSB Bank customers continue to enjoy priority access to the app."



In November, Go-Jek launched the beta version of its app which granted access for users in batches to balance ride demand and service capabilities.

It was made available only in areas like Singapore's Central Business District, Jurong East, Changi, Punggol, Ang Mo Kio and Sentosa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Go-Jek has also ramped up its efforts to recruit drivers by launching a portal where they may pre-register to use its platform.

