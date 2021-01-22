Standing Tall: Part 2 of Goh Chok Tong's authorised biography out this year

SINGAPORE: Former prime minister Goh Chok Tong said on Friday (Jan 22) that the second volume of his authorised biography will reach bookshelves in late April or early May.

The release of the book, titled Standing Tall: The Goh Chok Tong Years, is planned to mark his 80th birthday, Mr Goh said in a Facebook post.



"Received this galley copy of Standing Tall from publisher. Cover is being designed and photos selected. Going through text one more time to tie up loose ends," said Mr Goh.

"PM (Lee Hsien Loong) and a friend who have read the draft used the same adjective: Enjoyable.



"Hope you will enjoy the book when it is out," he added.



The first volume, titled Tall Order: The Goh Chok Tong Story, was released in 2018. It tells the story of Mr Goh's life and career, from his childhood until he took office as Singapore's second prime minister in 1990, succeeding Mr Lee Kuan Yew.



The sequel will capture Mr Goh's transformation as a political leader in his 14 years in office as prime minister, according to a synopsis on publisher World Scientific's website.

During that time, Mr Goh introduced some of Singapore's "most controversial policies", including the foreign talent scheme and formula for ministerial salaries, said the synopsis.

Mr Goh's time in office also saw him face challenges in the post-Cold War world while expanding Singapore's global space and stature, said the synopsis.

Chapter titles on the website hinted at some events and issues to be covered in the second volume: "Snapped Election", "One Main Regret" and "The Invisible Enemy".



Both volumes were written by former Straits Times journalist Peh Shing Huei.



Mr Goh retired as a Member of Parliament (MP) last year, after having served as MP for Marine Parade for more than 40 years.

