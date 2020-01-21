Nominations open for second edition of Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards

SINGAPORE: Nominations for the second edition of the Goh Chok Tong (GCT) Enable Awards opened on Monday (Jan 20).

The GCT Enable Awards recognise the achievements of persons with disabilities and motivate those with potential to go the distance with their endeavours. As an initiative of the Mediacorp Enable Fund (MEF), the GCT Enable Awards are jointly organised by MEF and SG Enable.

Nominations will remain open until Mar 31, 2020.

Supported by the Singapore Totalisator Board (Tote Board) as founding sponsor and UBS Singapore as principal sponsor, the Awards comprise two categories: GCT Enable Award (UBS Achievement) and GCT Enable Award (UBS Promise).

The GCT Enable Award (UBS Achievement) celebrates persons with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their own fields and serve as an inspiration to others. Up to three individuals will each be awarded S$10,000.



In addition, to recognise the efforts made by nominating organisations that are Institutions of Public Character and Government educational institutions, they will each receive S$5,000 if their nominees are selected as winners of this award category.

The GCT Enable Award (UBS Promise) aims to encourage persons with disabilities who have shown promise to pursue greater heights in their areas of talent and willingness to serve the community. Up to 10 individuals every year will each receive S$5,000.

Nominees for both award categories must be persons with a permanent disability, i.e. have autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disability (IQ of 70 and below), physical disability, hearing impairment or visual impairment. They must also be Singapore Citizens or Permanent Residents, and aged minimally 18 years old for the first award or minimally 12 years old for the latter.

The awards were launched in 2019 by Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong, who is the Patron of MEF. A total of 13 persons with disabilities were conferred the awards last year.

Associate Professor Wong Meng Ee, chairman of the GCT Enable Awards Evaluation Panel and a board member of SG Enable, said, “The inaugural Awards last year recognised many dedicated individuals who showed admirable grit and determination to overcome their limitations. Inspired by them, let us continue to build a more inclusive society by providing more persons with disabilities equal opportunities to realise their dreams.”

Winners of this year’s GCT Enable Awards will be announced in the third quarter of 2020. For more information about the Awards, eligibility, nomination and evaluation processes, visit http://www.mediacorp.sg/GCTEnableAwards.