Nominations open for third edition of Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards

SINGAPORE: Nominations for the third edition of the Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards (GCTEA) opened on Thursday (Jul 8).

The GCTEA recognises the achievements of people with disabilities and motivates those with the potential to go the distance with their endeavours.

Nominations will remain open until Aug 31, 2021.

There are two categories: GCTEA (UBS Achievement) and GCTEA (UBS Promise).



The GCTEA (UBS Achievement) recognises people with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their own fields and serve as an inspiration to others. Up to three individuals will each be awarded S$10,000.

Additionally, to recognise the efforts made by nominating organisations which are Institutions of Public Character and government educational institutions, they will each receive S$5,000 if their nominee is selected as a winner of this award category.



The GCTEA (UBS Promise) encourages people with disabilities who have shown promise to pursue greater heights in their areas of talent and willingness to serve the community.

Up to 10 individuals will each receive S$5,000.



Nominees for both award categories must be people with disabilities, i.e. with physical disabilities, sensory disabilities such as visual impairment and deafness/ hearing loss, intellectual disabilities or autism.

They must also be Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

They have to be aged 18 years and older for GCTEA (UBS Achievement), or aged 12 years and older for GCTEA (UBS Promise).



The awards were launched in 2019 by Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who is the Patron of the Mediacorp Enable Fund (MEF).

The MEF is a community fund administered by SG Enable. It is also supported by Tote Board as the founding sponsor and UBS Singapore as the principal sponsor.



A total of 29 people with disabilities have been awarded in previous two editions of the awards.



Associate Professor Wong Meng Ee, chairman of the GCTEA Evaluation Panel, said that since its launch, the awards have "recognised many extraordinary individuals who have overcome challenges to be positive drivers of change".

"We are proud to showcase their accomplishments and potential, and hope others can also be inspired to realise their dreams," said Assoc Prof Wong, who is also a board member of SG Enable.

"The public is encouraged to nominate deserving individuals with disabilities who meet the criteria for the present call," he added.



Winners of this year's GCTEA will be announced in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Mediacorp is the official media partner of the GCTEA.



For more information about the awards, eligibility, nomination and evaluation processes, please visit this website.

