Goh Chok Tong Enable Awards launched to recognise achievements of people with disabilities

SINGAPORE: The Goh Chok Tong (GCT) Enable Awards was launched on Tuesday (Jan 15) to recognise the achievements and potential of people with disabilities.

It is an initiative by the Mediacorp Enable Fund.

“Our efforts to make society more inclusive should go beyond raising awareness and providing persons with disabilities equal access to opportunities to realise their dreams," said Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong, who is the patron of the Mediacorp Enable Fund.

"We want them to be driven to succeed regardless of background. The Awards recognise, encourage and promote their contributions to society.”

There are two awards categories - the GCT Enable Award (UBS Achievement) celebrates people with disabilities who have made significant achievements in their respective fields. Nominees must be Singapore citizens or permanent residents at least 18 years old. Up to three individuals per year will each be awarded S$10,000.

Institutions of Public Character and government educational institutions will each receive S$5,000 if their nominees win the award.



The other category - GCT Enable Award (UBS Promise) - recognises those who have shown promise. and is aimed at motivating them to pursue greater heights in their areas of expertise. Nominees must be Singapore citizens or permanent residents at least 12 years old. Up to 10 individuals every year will each receive S$5,000.

Nominees for both award categories must be persons with a permanent disability.



The awards are supported by the Tote Board as the founding sponsor and UBS Singapore as the principal sponsor.

Said Mediacorp CEO Tham Loke Kheng: “The awards reflect the new ways that we are uplifting people of all abilities in our community. They celebrate diversity but also passion and determination. Mediacorp is committed to supporting persons with disabilities reach their full potential – through real, positive action."

Added Associate Professor Wong Meng Ee, chairman of the GCT Enable Awards evaluation panel: "Persons with disabilities also have talents and aspirations. We hope that the Awards will spur more people with disabilities to work towards bringing their dreams to life and creating an impact in their fields.”

Nominations open from Jan 15 until Mar 31. Winners will be announced in July.

More information can be found on ​​​​​​​www.mediacorp.sg/gct-enable-awards.