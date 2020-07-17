Human remains found near where Singaporean student in Western Australia was swept into ocean: MFA

SINGAPORE: Human remains have been found near the location where Goh Heng Yi, a 23-year-old Singaporean student, was swept into the ocean in Western Australia last month, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Friday (Jul 17).

"The Australian authorities have taken DNA samples from family members who are in Perth to conduct identification," said the MFA in a response to a CNA query on Friday.

"A MFA consular officer is in Perth to provide appropriate assistance to the family and to liaise with the local authorities. We will continue to assist the family during this difficult period."

Local news outlet WAtoday reported that police were called to the popular tourist spot near Wyadup Rocks, in the town of Yallingup at about 11.20am on Thursday, and "identified the remains as likely to be Mr Goh upon arrival".

Mr Goh, an economics student at the University of West Australia, had been at Injidup Nature Spa, a natural rock pool formation, on Jun 29 while on holiday with a group of friends.

He was then swept off rocks by a wave, and had managed to scramble back to safety before a second wave dragged him back into the ocean, said WAtoday, citing police.

According to the West Australian, a search and rescue operation was carried out to locate Goh, but was called off on Jul 3.