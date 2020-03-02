Gojek to levy S$0.70 surcharge on all rides

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Gojek said on Monday (Mar 2) that it will levy a S$0.70 surcharge on every trip booked through its platform from Mar 9.

"The amount collected from this will go directly towards initiatives designed to improve the experience for customers and driver-partners, so that they can have even more reliable, safe and enjoyable rides," Gojek said in response to queries from CNA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planned enhancements to the Gojek app include a multi-destination feature, which will allow commuters to add one more stop to their trip at the point of booking. It did not say when the multi-destination feature will take effect.

Another initiative is a training programme for drivers. Gojek said that with immediate effect, their drivers will be "regularly assessed based on their service quality"and may be required to undergo retraining should the need arise.

More details will be announced over the next few months, the company said.

“The year 2020 will be a significant one for Gojek Singapore as we double down on the reliability and quality of our ride-hailing service," said Mr Lien Choong Luen, general manager of Gojek Singapore.



“Riders and driver-partners will always be at the heart of everything we do. We will continue to work hard to update and refine our platform to ensure that we are providing them with the best possible service that reduces friction in their daily lives," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gojek has about 800,000 active monthly users in Singapore.

The company announced in November last year a partnership with taxi operator Trans-Cab, Singapore’s second-largest taxi operator, with a fleet of 2,954 taxis.

Gojek co-CEO Kevin Aluwi said in October last year the company aims to introduce "a lot more features" within the first quarter of 2020.

It also has plans to expand beyond transportation in Singapore, but will take a "fairly deliberate approach" when doing so.

The Indonesian firm - whose name is derived from ojek, the Indonesian term for motorcycle taxis - is reported to be valued at about US$10 billion.