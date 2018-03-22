Gold 'flags' hung by Singapore artist Priyageetha Dia taken down

SINGAPORE: The gold mylar sheets hung by Singapore artist Priyageetha Dia at Block 103, Jalan Rajah four days ago have been taken down.

The 26-year-old artist confirmed this with Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Mar 22) adding that she feels "neutral" about them being removed.

"I knew it would happen sooner or later," said the former Lasalle College of the Arts student, who had hung 24 shiny "flags" on the parapets of the HDB block - one sheet for each storey except for the ground level.

She shared a photo and a video of her art installation on Facebook on Monday.

"It’s more an idea of provoking the HDB space," explained the artist on Wednesday. "You could either look at them as flags or just blankets hanging."

She did not reach out to Jalan Besar Town Council prior to hanging the sheets and also said that she would remove them if there was "any authoritative intervention".

Ms Priyageetha shared a separate Facebook post on Tuesday with a short poem, which said: "Along the vertical axis/dividing walls/in monochrome hues of cerulean/lies a shy calling/catching the odd rays of light/glistening and blinding away from the grey."

She was also the artist who had pasted gold foil on a staircase at the same HDB block in March last year, an act which the town council deemed as "unauthorised" and "not permissible". She eventually removed it.

Channel NewsAsia has contacted the town council for comments.



