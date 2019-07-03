Firm fined for illegally importing more than 2.5 tonnes of fresh vegetables from Malaysia

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$7,500 on Wednesday (Jul 3) for illegally importing more than 2.5 tonnes of fresh vegetables from Malaysia, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release.

In March, officers from the former Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) detected 2,585kg of undeclared and under-declared vegetables in a consignment which was imported from Malaysia by Gold Horse Enterprise.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The vegetables seized included leek, capsicum, spring onion, mustard leaves, mint leaves, matrimony vine, french bean, caixin, sweet corn, Japanese cucumber, as well as zucchini, said SFA in an email to CNA.

All of the illegal consignments were seized and destroyed.



"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and pose a food safety risk," said SFA.



"In Singapore, food imports must meet SFA requirements and food safety standards. Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit," said the agency.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who are found guilty of illegally importing food can be fined up to S$10,000 and/or face a jail term of up to three years.

