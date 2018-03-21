Priyageetha Dia, Singapore artist behind 'golden staircase', hangs flags at HDB

SINGAPORE: The artist who pasted gold foil on a staircase at Block 108 Jalan Rajah in March last year has now hung gold coloured sheets on the parapets of the same HDB block.

Ms Priyageetha Dia, a former Lasalle College of the Arts student, posted a video and a photo of her latest art installation on Facebook on Monday (Mar 19), showing the shiny sheets being hung on each floor of the building, except for the ground level. There are 24 pieces altogether.



A separate post on Wednesday (Mar 21) was accompanied by a short poem, which said: "Along the vertical axis/dividing walls/in monochrome hues of cerulean/lies a shy calling/catching the odd rays of light/glistening and blinding away from the grey."



Ms Priyageetha told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (Mar 21) that she had put up the sheets on Sunday (Mar 18).

"It’s more an idea of provoking the HDB space," the 26-year-old said. "You could either look at them as flags or just blankets hanging."

She added that she has not reached out to Jalan Besar Town Council prior to her latest work and will remove the sheets "if there is any authoritative intervention".



Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Ms Priyageetha pasted gold foil on a staircase at the same HDB block, an act which the town council deemed as "unauthorised" and "not permissible".



She eventually removed it.



