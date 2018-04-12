'Good progress' in China-Singapore Chongqing Connectivity Initiative: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: China and Singapore have made "good progress" in their third government-to-government project, the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing on Thursday (Apr 12).

Mr Chan is visiting China from Thursday to Saturday.

On the first day of his visit, Mr Chan met Chongqing Party Secretary Chen Min’er and Mayor Tang Liangzhi. Both sides affirmed the "strong bilateral and economic cooperation" under the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative, said Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a media release.

Mr Chan and Chongqing's leaders also discussed the progress of the four priority sectors under the initiative, namely financial services, aviation, transport and logistics as well as ICT.



"We agreed that the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Connectivity Initiative (CCI) is making good progress and noted the strong potential to deepen our collaboration to spur progress of the Southern Transport Corridor as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative," said Mr Chan.



The minister also met a business delegation, led by the Singapore Business Federation, which is made up of more than 30 delegates from small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from different sectors such as education, finance and professional services.



The delegation is aiming to gain in-market business insights in Chongqing and explore potential collaboration opportunities with local partners, added MCI.



"I am heartened that our SMEs have shown a high level of interest in the CCI," said Mr Chan.

"The Western China market is growing and I encourage SMEs keen to internationalise to explore the vast opportunities here and beyond."



Mr Chan also attended the opening of the Singapore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China's (SingCham) Chongqing chapter. SingCham is a non-profit organisation established to promote Singapore's economic interests in China and expand economic relations between both countries.

On Friday, Mr Chan will be meeting Gansu Governor Tang Renjian, followed by a meeting with Sichuan Party Secretary Peng Qinghua on Saturday.

