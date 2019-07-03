Company fined S$2,000 for conducting illegal meat processing activities

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$2,000 on Wednesday (Jul 3) after it was caught conducting meat processing activities at its premises which had not yet been issued a cold store licence.



The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release that its officers detected activities such as meat cutting in the chiller room and storage of frozen meat in the freezer room belonging to the company, Goodcrop, in April.

Goodcrop had not yet obtained a cold store licence from SFA for the premises at the time.

All of the products were seized and destroyed.

"Illegal processing and storage of meat at unlicensed premises pose a food safety risk," said SFA.

"In Singapore, all meat processing and storage facilities must be licensed by SFA. SFA conducts regular inspections to ensure that these licensed premises meet our requirements and food safety standards," the agency added.



Those found guilty of illegally processing and storing meat products face a fine of up to S$10,000 and/or up to one year in jail.