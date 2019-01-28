Google marks Singapore Bicentennial with special Doodle

SINGAPORE: Google on Monday (Jan 28) commemorated the 200th anniversary of the founding of modern Singapore with a special Google Doodle on its search browser.

Monday marked the arrival of Sir Stamford Raffles in Singapore 200 years ago, an important turning point in Singapore's modern history.

The day officially kicks off a year-long series of events held to commemorate the country's history, from more than 500 years before the arrival of Stamford Raffles to modern-day Singapore.

Google temporarily updates the logo on its homepages to reflect special events, achievements, holidays and people.

Previous examples have included doodles to commemorate the late P Ramlee, the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man and doodles to celebrate the FIFA World Cup.

For its Singapore Bicentennial Google Doodle, the search giant displayed a bright red Google logo, with key Singapore landmarks such as Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by the Bay and the Singapore Flyer featured.

"Singapore has been a wonderful home to our Asia-Pacific headquarters since 2007 and we have witnessed its growth as a regional hub for ideas and people from various communities and cultures," said Stephanie Davis, country director for Google Singapore.

Adding that the Bicentennial is an "important milestone" for Singapore, Ms Davis said Google wanted to remember the occasion with a special doodle of the "iconic Singapore city skyline that represents the modernisation of Singapore over the past 700 years".

"We hope it will help Singaporeans meaningfully reflect on the country’s history, as they use Search to learn and embark on the commemorative activities lined up for the year ahead."

Executive Director of the Singapore Bicentennial Office Gene Tan also welcomed Google's efforts.

"We are pleased to have our very own Google Doodle commemorate the important milestone and the stories of the people who came before us," he said.

"We hope that these stories will help Singaporeans connect with our country’s history and the development of our country into a nation and a people with a unique Singaporean DNA over the centuries."

A wide variety of events have been planned to commemorate the Bicentennial.

To get the ball rolling, the annual i Light Singapore event and Light to Night Festival will run from Monday to Feb 24 and will feature specially curated works.