Google's job hunting service launches in Singapore

The feature will create a listing of jobs pulled from more than 1,500 sites including government job matching portal MyCareersFuture and recruitment agency Randstad.

SINGAPORE: For those seeking new career opportunities, another job search tool is now available at your disposal: Google for Jobs in Singapore.

Launched on Thursday (Aug 2), the feature, which is directly built into Google Search, sees job listings pulled from more than 1,500 sites including MyCareersFuture.sg, FastJobs, JobsCentral, LinkedIn, Monster, Payscale and Randstad.

When users perform a search for job roles or skills, a special module will pop out to display a snapshot of the positions available including information like when and where they were posted.

The module can be expanded to display more information such as location, whether it is full-time or part-time, and links to reviews and ratings of the employer gleaned from Glassdoor and Payscale.

However, job seekers will have to apply directly through the website that first posted the position.



“There’s a clear need from Singaporeans to be able to go online to find a job. Job seekers already turn to Google Search when they’re looking for a job, and in the past year we’ve seen 14 per cent growth in mobile searches for jobs and career queries compared to the previous year,” said MsJoy Xi, product manager atGoogle Search.

The feature, which works on both desktop and mobile, was introduced in the United States in 2017.

The launch in Singapore is its first in Southeast Asia.

