Google to bring Pixel 3 smartphones to Singapore in November

SINGAPORE: Google on Wednesday (Oct 10) announced it will bring both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones to Singapore from Nov 1.

The latest flagship products by the tech giant will be sold via telcos Singtel and StarHub and on Google's own online store. Last year's edition was sold exclusively through Singtel.



Google's managing director for APAC Hardware Partnerships Martin Geh revealing the smartphones' prices as well as the wireless charging Pixel Stand. (Photo: Kevin Kwang)

The 5.5-inch Pixel 3 will cost from S$1,249 while the larger 6.3-inch Pixel 3 XL will be priced starting from S$1,399.



Singtel said the Pixel 3 will come in 64GB while the Pixel 3 XL will come in capacities of 64GB and 128GB. Pre-orders will start from 10am on Oct 10, it added.

StarHub said in its press release that prices will be revealed closer to the date of the launch, but added subscribers can pay for the phone in instalments of 12 or 24 months through their monthly bills.

Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled the third edition of its Pixel smartphone, alongside a Google Home smart speaker with a display and its first tablet computer, the Pixel Slate.

A guest photographs the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones during a Google product release event, Oct 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

The Pixel 3 will launch in 10 countries, up from six for the Pixel 2 a year ago. New additions include France, Ireland, Japan and Taiwan.

The Slate is available in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, while Google's Home Hub is launching in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.