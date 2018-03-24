Government grant available for green initiatives from Apr 1

SINGAPORE: Interest groups, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and constituencies that are interested in holding green events in support of the Year of Climate Action can apply for a government grant from Apr 1.

Each group will be eligible for up to S$5,000 on a reimbursement basis, announced Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor on Saturday (Mar 24).



Interested groups have until the end of the year to apply for the grant.

The Climate Action SG Grant was first announced by Dr Khor during the Committee of Supply debate earlier this month, to help organisations defray costs of developing preogrammes to raise awareness of climate change.



Dr Amy Khor speaking at the event. (Photo: Elizabeth Neo)

Speaking at an eco-carnival at Our Tampines Hub, Dr Khor also touched on the subject of energy conservation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Khor said the Mandatory Energy Labelling Scheme (MELS) for household appliances, which currently covers air-conditioners, refrigerators, clothes dryers, televisions and general purpose lamps, will be expanded to cover more types of lamps.

This includes the compact fluorescent lamp without the integrated ballast, the T8 fluorescent tube as well as the LED direct replacements.

Dr Khor said the National Environment Agency will be consulting the industry and public on a proposal for this matter.

“Our studies show that for a household, if they actually choose a three tick LED instead of a two tick fluorescent lamp for instance, they will actually save 40 per cent of energy,” she added.



Dr Khor pointed out that the scheme has not only helped consumers choose more energy efficient models of household appliances but also transformed the market in two ways.

Suppliers are motivated to bring in more energy efficient appliance models due to the product differentiation offered by MELS, she said, and households have a wide selection energy-saving models to choose from.

“In 2016 ... three-quarters of fridges that were sold were actually energy efficient ones," Dr Khor said.

She added that more energy efficient models of appliances regulated under MELS have entered the market, thus giving consumers more choice.



Saturday's event, called the Just One Earth (JOE) Carnival, is in its fourth year.

Organised by the North East CDC, the carnival aims to engage the community and inspire children and their parents to contribute towards a sustainable future for Singapore, through a variety of activities.

Residents got to try their hand at making a natural cleaner with fruit peels, as well as self-watering planters with plastic bottles and old cloth.