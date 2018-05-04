Changes made to Government Parliamentary Committees after Cabinet reshuffle

SINGAPORE: Changes have been made to the Government Parliamentary Committees (GPCs) after a recent Cabinet reshuffle saw four backbenchers appointed to political office, the People’s Action Party (PAP) said on Friday (May 4).

The GPCs were set up by the PAP in 1987 to scrutinise the legislation and programmes of various ministries. They also serve as an additional channel of feedback on government policies.

In the Cabinet reshuffle last week, MP for Marine Parade GRC Edwin Tong was named Senior Minister of State for Law and Health, MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC Zaqy Mohamad was named Minister of State for National Development and Manpower, MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Sun Xueling was named Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, and MP for Jurong GRC Tan Wu Meng was appointed as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry.

Mr Zaqy and Ms Sun, formerly the chair and deputy chair of the Communications and Information GPC, have been replaced by Pioneer MP Cedric Foo and MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling.

Mr Zaqy has also stepped down as a member of the Transport GPC, while Ms Sun has stepped down from the GPCs for Finance and Trade and Industry, as well as Culture, Community and Youth, but has been appointed as a member of the Transport GPC.

Mr Tong, formerly the deputy chair of the Home Affairs and Law GPC, has been replaced by Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai, and has stepped down as a member of the Education GPC.

Dr Tan has stepped down as a member of the GPCs for Finance and Trade and Industry, Health, and Home Affairs and Law. He has been appointed as a member of the GPC for Social and Family Development.

The full list of GPCs is as follows:

Communications and Information

Mr Foo Chee Keng, Cedric (chairperson)

Ms Tin Pei Ling (deputy chairperson)

Mr Darryl David

Mr Ong Teng Koon

Ms Rahayu Mahzam

Dr Teo Ho Pin

Mr Teo Ser Luck

Mr Vikram Nair

Culture, Community and Youth

Dr Lim Wee Kiak (chairperson)

Mr Darryl David (deputy chairperson)

Mr Kwek Hian Chuan, Henry

Mr Lee Yi Shyan

Ms Joan Pereira

Mr Saktiandi Bin Supaat

Mr Yam Ziming, Alex

Mr Yee Chia Hsing

Defence and Foreign Affairs

Mr Vikram Nair (chairperson)

Ms Joan Pereira (deputy chairperson)

Mr Charles Chong

Mr Chong Kee Hiong

Dr Fatimah Binte Abdul Lateef

Mr Kwek Hian Chuan, Henry

Mr Seah Kian Peng

Dr Teo Ho Pin

Education

Ms Denise Phua (chairperson)

Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar (deputy chairperson)

Mr Ang Wei Neng

Ms Cheng Li Hui

Ms Foo Mee Har

Dr Lim Wee Kiak

Mr Murali Pillai

Mr Zainal Bin Sapari

Environment and Water Resources

Dr Lee Bee Wah (chairperson)

Mr Gan Thiam Poh (deputy chairperson)

Mr Amrin Amin

Ms Cheng Li Hui

Dr Chia Shi-Lu

Mr Desmond Choo

Mr Liang Eng Hwa

Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang

Finance and Trade and Industry

Mr Liang Eng Hwa (chairperson)

Mr Teo Ser Luck (deputy chairperson)

Ms Cheryl Chan

Mr Desmond Choo

Mr Foo Chee Keng, Cedric

Ms Foo Mee Har

Mr Kwek Hian Chuan, Henry

Mr Saktiandi Bin Supaat

Health

Dr Chia Shi-Lu (chairperson)

Dr Lily Neo (deputy chairperson)

Mr Charles Chong

Mr Christopher de Souza

Dr Fatimah Binte Abdul Lateef

Ms Joan Pereira

Mr Murali Pillai

Ms Tin Pei Ling

Mr Melvin Yong

Home Affairs and Law

Mr Christopher de Souza (chairperson)

Mr Murali Pillai (deputy chairperson)

Mr Desmond Choo

Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang

Ms Rahayu Mahzam

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin

Ms Jessica Tan

Mr Patrick Tay Teck Guan

Manpower

Mr Patrick Tay Teck Guan (chairperson)

Mr Zainal Bin Sapari (deputy chairperson)

Ms Cheryl Chan

Mr Chong Kee Hiong

Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar

Mr Lee Yi Shyan

Mr Lim Biow Chuan

Ms Jessica Tan

Mr Yee Chia Hsing

National Development

Mr Yam Ziming, Alex (chairperson)

Mr Chong Kee Hiong (deputy chairperson)

Ms Cheryl Chan

Mr Gan Thiam Poh

Dr Lee Bee Wah

Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang

Mr Ong Teng Koon

Mr Saktiandi Bin Supaat

Social and Family Development

Mr Seah Kian Peng (chairperson)

Ms Rahayu Mahzam (deputy chairperson)

Mr Ang Hin Kee

Mr Darryl David

Dr Lily Neo

Ms Denise Phua

Dr Tan Wu Meng

Mr Melvin Yong

Transport

Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (chairperson)

Mr Ang Hin Kee (deputy chairperson)

Mr Ang Wei Neng

Ms Cheng Li Hui

Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar

Mr Lim Biow Chuan

Ms Sun Xueling

Mr Yee Chia Hsing

Mr Melvin Yong