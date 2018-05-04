Changes made to Government Parliamentary Committees after Cabinet reshuffle
SINGAPORE: Changes have been made to the Government Parliamentary Committees (GPCs) after a recent Cabinet reshuffle saw four backbenchers appointed to political office, the People’s Action Party (PAP) said on Friday (May 4).
The GPCs were set up by the PAP in 1987 to scrutinise the legislation and programmes of various ministries. They also serve as an additional channel of feedback on government policies.
In the Cabinet reshuffle last week, MP for Marine Parade GRC Edwin Tong was named Senior Minister of State for Law and Health, MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC Zaqy Mohamad was named Minister of State for National Development and Manpower, MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC Sun Xueling was named Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, and MP for Jurong GRC Tan Wu Meng was appointed as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry.
Mr Zaqy and Ms Sun, formerly the chair and deputy chair of the Communications and Information GPC, have been replaced by Pioneer MP Cedric Foo and MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling.
Mr Zaqy has also stepped down as a member of the Transport GPC, while Ms Sun has stepped down from the GPCs for Finance and Trade and Industry, as well as Culture, Community and Youth, but has been appointed as a member of the Transport GPC.
Mr Tong, formerly the deputy chair of the Home Affairs and Law GPC, has been replaced by Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai, and has stepped down as a member of the Education GPC.
Dr Tan has stepped down as a member of the GPCs for Finance and Trade and Industry, Health, and Home Affairs and Law. He has been appointed as a member of the GPC for Social and Family Development.
The full list of GPCs is as follows:
Communications and Information
Mr Foo Chee Keng, Cedric (chairperson)
Ms Tin Pei Ling (deputy chairperson)
Mr Darryl David
Mr Ong Teng Koon
Ms Rahayu Mahzam
Dr Teo Ho Pin
Mr Teo Ser Luck
Mr Vikram Nair
Culture, Community and Youth
Dr Lim Wee Kiak (chairperson)
Mr Darryl David (deputy chairperson)
Mr Kwek Hian Chuan, Henry
Mr Lee Yi Shyan
Ms Joan Pereira
Mr Saktiandi Bin Supaat
Mr Yam Ziming, Alex
Mr Yee Chia Hsing
Defence and Foreign Affairs
Mr Vikram Nair (chairperson)
Ms Joan Pereira (deputy chairperson)
Mr Charles Chong
Mr Chong Kee Hiong
Dr Fatimah Binte Abdul Lateef
Mr Kwek Hian Chuan, Henry
Mr Seah Kian Peng
Dr Teo Ho Pin
Education
Ms Denise Phua (chairperson)
Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar (deputy chairperson)
Mr Ang Wei Neng
Ms Cheng Li Hui
Ms Foo Mee Har
Dr Lim Wee Kiak
Mr Murali Pillai
Mr Zainal Bin Sapari
Environment and Water Resources
Dr Lee Bee Wah (chairperson)
Mr Gan Thiam Poh (deputy chairperson)
Mr Amrin Amin
Ms Cheng Li Hui
Dr Chia Shi-Lu
Mr Desmond Choo
Mr Liang Eng Hwa
Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang
Finance and Trade and Industry
Mr Liang Eng Hwa (chairperson)
Mr Teo Ser Luck (deputy chairperson)
Ms Cheryl Chan
Mr Desmond Choo
Mr Foo Chee Keng, Cedric
Ms Foo Mee Har
Mr Kwek Hian Chuan, Henry
Mr Saktiandi Bin Supaat
Health
Dr Chia Shi-Lu (chairperson)
Dr Lily Neo (deputy chairperson)
Mr Charles Chong
Mr Christopher de Souza
Dr Fatimah Binte Abdul Lateef
Ms Joan Pereira
Mr Murali Pillai
Ms Tin Pei Ling
Mr Melvin Yong
Home Affairs and Law
Mr Christopher de Souza (chairperson)
Mr Murali Pillai (deputy chairperson)
Mr Desmond Choo
Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang
Ms Rahayu Mahzam
Mr Sitoh Yih Pin
Ms Jessica Tan
Mr Patrick Tay Teck Guan
Manpower
Mr Patrick Tay Teck Guan (chairperson)
Mr Zainal Bin Sapari (deputy chairperson)
Ms Cheryl Chan
Mr Chong Kee Hiong
Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar
Mr Lee Yi Shyan
Mr Lim Biow Chuan
Ms Jessica Tan
Mr Yee Chia Hsing
National Development
Mr Yam Ziming, Alex (chairperson)
Mr Chong Kee Hiong (deputy chairperson)
Ms Cheryl Chan
Mr Gan Thiam Poh
Dr Lee Bee Wah
Mr Louis Ng Kok Kwang
Mr Ong Teng Koon
Mr Saktiandi Bin Supaat
Social and Family Development
Mr Seah Kian Peng (chairperson)
Ms Rahayu Mahzam (deputy chairperson)
Mr Ang Hin Kee
Mr Darryl David
Dr Lily Neo
Ms Denise Phua
Dr Tan Wu Meng
Mr Melvin Yong
Transport
Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (chairperson)
Mr Ang Hin Kee (deputy chairperson)
Mr Ang Wei Neng
Ms Cheng Li Hui
Dr Intan Azura Mokhtar
Mr Lim Biow Chuan
Ms Sun Xueling
Mr Yee Chia Hsing
Mr Melvin Yong