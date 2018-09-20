Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods: Government accepts recommendations in principle

SINGAPORE: The Government on Thursday (Sep 20) said it accepts in principle the Select Committee on deliberate online falsehoods' recommendation for a multi-pronged response to tackle the issue.

In a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Communications and Information on Thursday evening, the Government said it would work with stakeholders to roll out "non-legislative and legislative measures recommended by the Committee over the next few months".

"These measures will be geared towards (i) nurturing an informed public, (ii) reinforcing social cohesion and trust, (iii) promoting fact-checking, (iv) disrupting online falsehoods, and (v) dealing with threats to national security and sovereignty," the Government said.



"The Government acknowledges the findings of the Committee on the serious challenges and real risks posed by deliberate online falsehoods to the international community, including how online falsehoods can harm national security and undermine a nation’s sovereignty," it said in the statement, acknowledging that deliberate online falsehoods could "affect a country’s social cohesion, incite public unrest and violence, and cause undue public alarm".

"The Committee has made clear that Singapore is not immune to this grave threat," the Government said.



The Government also commended the Committee on a "comprehensive and thoughtful report", which was submitted to Parliament on Sep 19.