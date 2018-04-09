GovTech to have new chief executive from May

Current chief Jacqueline Poh's next appointment will be "announced in due course", the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office says.

SINGAPORE: The Government Technology Agency will have a new chief executive (CE) from May, with the current CE Jacqueline Poh to be succeeded by Mr Kok Ping Soon, deputy secretary (Development) in the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office said in its press release on Monday (Apr 9) that Mr Kok oversees national policies and programmes related to workplace safety and health, human capital development, and SGSecure for Workplaces, as well as initiatives on service excellence, digitalisation, people engagement and future-ready capability building in his role at MOM.

Before his current role, he was senior director of National Security Co-ordination Centre within the National Security Co-ordination Secretariat in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

"GovTech welcomes Ping Soon, who will build on the strong foundation laid by Jacqueline. Ping Soon is a person who cares for people, and I expect he will continue to develop the most important capability in GovTech - the people and its culture - further strengthening and embedding the changes that Jacqueline initiated," said Mr Ng Chee Khern, permanent secretary (Smart Nation and Digital Government) and chairman of GovTech.

The release said outgoing CE Ms Poh's next appointment will be "announced in due course". She was managing director of the now-defunct Infocommunications Development Authority from 2013 to 2016 before it was restructured, and in her current position, set the strategic direction for GovTech as the implementing agency of the Smart National strategic national projects, it added.

She also oversaw the setting up of the Government Digital Services at Hive to develop products for citizens such as apps like OneService and Parking.sg, as well as improving the cybersecurity posture and resiliency of its ICT systems and infrastructure, the press release said.



"The Board of GovTech would like to thank Jacqueline for transforming GovTech into an organisation that is bold and prepared to take risks in getting things done," said Mr Ng. "Her leadership in moulding this culture will be a lasting legacy."

