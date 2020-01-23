More than 900 GP clinics to be open during Chinese New Year holidays

SINGAPORE: More than 900 general practitioner (GP) clinics will remain open during the Chinese New Year holidays, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Thursday (Jan 23).

Between Friday and Monday, 949 GP clinics will be open at various times, said the ministry in a press release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A complete list of the clinics with their operating hours can be found on the MOH website. They include 15 24-hour clinics spread across the island.

(Source: Ministry of Health)

Those who feel unwell during the festive period should visit one of these clinics for "minor, self-limiting conditions", the health ministry said.



People should seek treatment at hospitals' accident and emergency departments only for serious or life-threatening emergencies such as chest pain, breathlessness and uncontrollable bleeding, it added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"MOH would also like to take this opportunity to remind the public to eat in moderation and continue exercising regularly to stay healthy over the holiday period," it said.

