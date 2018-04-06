Grab app down for second time in a week

SINGAPORE: Some users of ride-hailing platform Grab were unable to use the app on Friday (Apr 6) due to a "technical issue", the company said.

In a post on Facebook, Grab said it is working on resolving the issue, and will be back as soon as possible. It later took the post down.



This is the second time in a week Grab has faced a service disruption. On Tuesday, the disruption lasted three-and-a-half hours, affecting customers in several Southeast Asian countries and causing price surges on rival operator Uber's platform.



This comes after Grab confirmed its acquisition of Uber in Southeast Asia on Mar 26. The Uber app will continue to operate until Apr 8. Uber users have been advised to download the Grab app and register for an account to use the service.



Some took to social media to express their frustration about the outage.

Grab app down again... Aiyo how many times u want to down after take over Uber la? — David Geh Cheow Hock (@davegeh) April 6, 2018





Crappy Grab down again — Dr Rapheal Azrin (@azrin619) April 6, 2018









Grab is down again 😑 — Shann (@SHANNLIM3) April 6, 2018





As of 12.30pm, the app appeared to be back up and worked after several tries.

