Grab app faces technical issues for third time in a week
SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing platform Grab faced technical issues for the third time in a week on Saturday evening (Apr 7).
The disruption started at around 7pm, as users of the app posted on social media screenshots of the error message: “Looks like weren’t able to connect to our server. Please try again in a few minutes”.
It came back online about 10 minutes later when Channel NewsAsia opened the app, but with another error message saying that due to a “technical issue”, users may not be able to use the app as per normal.
“We are working hard to fix the issue and will be back to serve you as soon as we can.”
However, several users on Twitter complained that they were still unable to use the app.
Others also complained of glitches, as one user reported she had a confirmed booking - after a driver called her - but was not notified of it through the app.
At 8pm, Grab replied to several users' posts on Twitter apologising for any inconvenience caused. It advised users to restart the app and try using it again.
As of 8pm, Grab has yet to make any announcement on its Twitter or Facebook regarding Saturday's service disruption.
On Friday, users were also unable to use the app due to a technical issue while earlier on Tuesday, the app was down for 3.5 hours.