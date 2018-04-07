Grab app faces technical issues for third time in a week

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing platform Grab faced technical issues for the third time in a week on Saturday evening (Apr 7).

The disruption started at around 7pm, as users of the app posted on social media screenshots of the error message: “Looks like weren’t able to connect to our server. Please try again in a few minutes”.

It came back online about 10 minutes later when Channel NewsAsia opened the app, but with another error message saying that due to a “technical issue”, users may not be able to use the app as per normal.

“We are working hard to fix the issue and will be back to serve you as soon as we can.”

However, several users on Twitter complained that they were still unable to use the app.

@GrabSG down and @uber exited the market, so standing in a taxi line for the first time in years pic.twitter.com/mSgiKmweXu — Joel Parsons (@joeldparsons) April 7, 2018

Others also complained of glitches, as one user reported she had a confirmed booking - after a driver called her - but was not notified of it through the app.

@GrabSG I kept pressing book and the app didn't show me anything, only stating server error.



But apparently a Driver got my booking and called me. Although I'm in the Grab right now, I don't know if we are both synced up. pic.twitter.com/B3JvvBoOZD — 💎💩L (@jrmleow) April 7, 2018

At 8pm, Grab replied to several users' posts on Twitter apologising for any inconvenience caused. It advised users to restart the app and try using it again.

Hi there! Can you restart your app & try again? Sorry for any inconvenience caused. 😞 — Grab Singapore (@GrabSG) April 7, 2018

As of 8pm, Grab has yet to make any announcement on its Twitter or Facebook regarding Saturday's service disruption.



On Friday, users were also unable to use the app due to a technical issue while earlier on Tuesday, the app was down for 3.5 hours.

