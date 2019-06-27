Grab investigates deliveryman seen taking customer's shoes - and putting them into food bag

SINGAPORE: Grab said on Thursday (Jun 27) that it is aware of a video where a food deliveryman is seen taking a pair of shoes from outside a customer's home, and placing them in his food delivery bag.

"We are aware of this and are investigating the matter. Grab does not condone such behavior and will terminate delivery-partners who are found guilty," Grab said.

The video, which was posted on Thursday morning by Facebook user Grace Lim, has been viewed more than 38,000 times and shared close to 1,500 times. Lim captioned it: "Stealing at my cousin's house."

The video shows the GrabFood rider pass a plastic bag of food to someone in the house, then get onto his e-scooter.

He scoots forward while looking around him, before quickly grabbing a pair of shoes and putting them in the food delivery bag.

The time stamp on the video shows the date as Jun 20.

Netizens have called out the man for not only the theft but also a lack of hygiene.

One commented: "Doing #GrabFood & at the same time doing #GrabAShoe."

Another said: "Plus he kept the shoes or things inside the same place where your next food order will be!!! Enjoy the taste!!!"