New Grab feature to give passengers estimated drop-off time before booking a ride

SINGAPORE: Most Grab users will soon be able to get an estimated arrival time prior to booking a ride, while changes will also be made to its car-pooling service GrabShare, the company announced on Monday (Jul 1).

One of these changes includes GrabShare users getting two options when they book a ride.

The first option matches passengers to their ride immediately, while the new option requires users to wait up to five minutes before they are allocated their ride.

During this time, GrabShare’s system will optimise travelling routes by "matching passengers’ rides with other parties up-front", said the company.

Options on GrabShare. (Images: Grab)

"With pre-matched pick-up/drop-off points and pre-planned routes, the new option will minimise detours for a more efficient and lower fare ride," said the company. "Driver-partners will also benefit as it further reduces idle time and will provide more assured earnings."



In addition, all Grab options - with the exception of GrabHitch - will show an estimated time of arrival prior to users booking their ride.



The updates will be progressively rolled out from Jul 8.



These changes to its service come on the back of passengers' and drivers' feedback to make Grab rides more efficient, the company said.



First launched in Singapore in 2016, GrabShare is a car-pooling service which lets passengers share a ride and split the fare, while drivers can take on multiple jobs for passengers travelling in the same direction.

The service has seen a 20 per cent growth in the number of rides since the end of 2018, according to Grab.

“We believe GrabShare is a good fit for commuters who typically spend more than 40 minutes on public transport and have to make at least one transfer," said Country Head of Grab Singapore Yee Wee Tang. "The new GrabShare option will provide greater value to these commuters with a more affordable and comfortable journey."

Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing company is looking to ramp up expansion, announcing just last week that it had received an additional US$300 million investment from asset manager Invesco, as part of plans to raise US$6.5 billion in total capital this year.



