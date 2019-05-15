Three charged over fraudulent GrabHitch transactions worth more than S$40,000
SINGAPORE: Three men were charged on Wednesday (May 15) for conspiring to cheat ride-hailing company Grab of more than S$40,000 through fraudulent transactions made with GrabHitch drivers.
Ryan Wong Wei Zhi, 19, Chua Wei Beng, 21, and Kenneth Ho Hong Wei, 22, are believed to be masterminds of a payment fraud syndicate, according to police who had arrested 10 people in an island-wide operation on Monday.
Mobile phones, debit cards and a thumb drive were seized by the police during the operation.
Last month, Grab filed a police report after discovering irregularities in the accounts of some of its drivers under the social carpooling service, police said in a news release on Tuesday.
At least 13 driver accounts were detected with more than 2,000 fraudulent transactions amounting to more than S$41,800 in losses between February and April, police added.
According to court documents, Chua and Ho, both storemen at Selarang Camp and Wong, a full-time national serviceman at Dieppe Barracks, each made 314 fraudulent transactions worth S$5,653 on a GrabHitch account.
Both Chua and Wong intend to engage lawyers.
If found guilty, they could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.
In a statement to CNA, Grab said: "We take fraud seriously and have worked closely with the police on this matter.
"Providing a safe and secure platform for our users, driver-partners and merchants is a top priority for us, and we will continue to invest in technologies to fight fraud and safeguard our platform."