Grab investigates after users sent receipt for old trip; says passengers won't be double-charged

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Grab said on Tuesday (Jul 31) that it is investigating after its users in some countries - including Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines - received e-receipts and app notifications for an old trip.



The glitch saw Grab users receive a notification on their smartphones, as well as electronic receipts stating they had been charged for a ride on Jul 19. This caused some to question if they would be charged twice, or if their accounts or credit cards had been compromised.



Advertisement

In a response on Twitter, Grab Singapore said it is "encountering an issue" where users who had taken a Grab ride on Jul 19 received the notification. It also clarified that "there is no extra charge".

We are encountering an issue where users who have taken a ride with us on the 19th July will receive this notification - there is no extra charge. Sorry for the scare! — Grab Singapore (@GrabSG) July 31, 2018

Its Philippine counterparts apologised to a Twitter user, and said it is currently checking why passengers are receiving notifications for past trips.

"We assure you that you are not charged again for that trip," the tweet read.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apologies for the inconvenience. We received several reports like this, and our team is currently checking why passengers are receiving notification for their past trips (July 19, 2018). We assure you that you are not charged again for that trip. — Grab Philippines (@grabph) July 31, 2018

Personal trainer Daphne Loo, who lives in Singapore, received an e-receipt from Grab at about 6.20pm on Tuesday and did not immediately notice that it was for a ride on Jul 19.

She told Channel NewsAsia that she thought it was "another fraud case" as she had been charged for phantom Uber rides previously. She then decided to change her password and set a security PIN.

"I was especially concerned this afternoon because I’ve been actively using GrabPay in stores without ever considering security," she said.



Graduate student Mysara Aljaru received a notification on her smartphone at about 5.30pm on Tuesday stating she had been charged S$15.50 for a ride.

"The first thing I did was to check my Grab app, but there was no record of such a ride," she said, adding that she later realised the charge was the same as a ride she had taken on Jul 19.

Another Grab user based in Singapore who declined to be named said he received an app notification from the ride-hailing firm at about 5.30pm on Tuesday.

"The ride was supposedly S$17. My first thought was: 'Someone scammed me?'" the 26-year-old said. "So I quickly went to check (my) Grab history and saw nothing there. It was an uncomfortable feeling. I then went online and spent a few minutes checking my credit card history."



He also did not immediately realise the charge was for a ride taken on Jul 19.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Grab for comment.