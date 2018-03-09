Grab launches bike, e-scooter sharing app GrabCycle

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Grab is moving into the bike and e-scooter sharing business with a new mobile app that gives users access to bikes and devices from four operators, it announced on Friday (Mar 9).

To be piloted at Sentosa in the first half of this year before being rolled out at other venues, GrabCycle users can use shared bikes and e-scooters from Grab's mobility partners - oBike, GBikes, Anywheel and PopScoot.Users can pay using their GrabPay credit accounts which are linked to the main Grab app.

Singapore is the first country in Southeast Asia that Grab is launching the app in and there are plans for it to be available regionally as well, according to Mr Reuben Lai, head of GrabVentures. “Our focus is to test it out to make sure we get it right here and if consumers love it, then there’s nothing stopping us from continuing to expand throughout Southeast Asia,” he said.

GrabCycle was launched on Friday (Mar 9). (Photo: Noor Farhan)

"GrabCycle supplements the public transport network and is in line with the Government's commitment to build a greener and more liveable city," added Mr Lai. "With GrabCycle we move one step closer towards our vision of being a multi-modal platform with transport options to suit every need."

The ride-hailing company has also partnered with local supply chain company YCH to manage proper parking of GrabCycle bikes and devices devices at locations including Sentosa.

