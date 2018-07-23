Grab postpones changes to rewards system after customer complaints

SINGAPORE: Ride-hailing company Grab on Monday (Jul 23) backtracked on changes it made to its GrabRewards programme last week, after noting "some initial unhappiness" from customers.

Many Grab users had voiced their disappointment over the changes to the rewards system, citing how the tweaks made it more difficult to accumulate points and redeem cash rebates.

Grab began notifying users on Friday via their mobile phone apps that it had revised its GrabRewards loyalty programme, including the policy for earning and redeeming points. At the same time, however, Grab also lowered the threshold for members to qualify for its Silver, Gold, and Platinum membership tiers.

In a statement issued on Monday (Jul 23), Grab noted that "there has been some initial unhappiness" about the recent changes.

"Last Friday’s change is part of a phased refresh that allows us to expand the GrabRewards programme across the breadth of Grab services available today, and open more benefits for higher tier members," the company said.

"It is now much easier (less points required) for users to qualify for the higher member tiers. This sets the foundation for us to introduce more exclusive perks for Platinum and Gold users after Q3.

"Customers can also earn and use GrabRewards across all Grab services, including transport, food delivery and mobile payments. We balanced the reduced points earned on certain transport verticals with higher points earning rates for Platinum members for newer Grab services, such as GrabFood and GrabPay offline in-store purchases."

Acknowledging that its customers would need time to adjust to the changes, Grab said that it would revert to the previous ride reward rates effective 8am on Tuesday until Sep 30.

During this period, GrabRewards members will be able to claim ride rewards at the previous rates.

Customers who purchased Grab ride rewards based on the new rates will have the difference in points refunded, it added.